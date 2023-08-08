City says algal byproducts at water treatment facility below advisory limits

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wellington says that per Kansas Health Department guidance, Wellington Water Production staff have adjusted the treatment process and reduced the amount of algal byproducts in produced water. Results from samples taken over the weekend indicate that the level was below the .3 ug/l that prompted the issuance of a health advisory on Thursday. On Monday, additional samples from the treatment facility were taken to the state lab in Topeka, which confirmed that microcystin levels remain below advisory limits.

Over the weekend, staff from the Water Distribution Department worked to flush hydrants around the community. Hydrant flushing helps to move additional water through the system and draw down water stored in the City’s elevated tanks. On Monday, samples were taken to Topeka to confirm flushing efforts were lowering microcystin levels in the distribution system. Staff will continue to flush until the distribution system falls below the .3 ug/l advisory level.

The Sumner County Board of Commissioners and the City of Wellington continue to provide bottled water to residents. On Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., residents can pick up bottled water at Wellington Recycling Center. There is a limit of one case per vehicle, and households with children under 6 will receive priority.

The water is located at the Wellington Recycling Center, 217 N. Jefferson Ave., Wellington, KS 67152. Please enter off of Jefferson between the Recycling Center and the library and follow directions given by staff upon entering.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com