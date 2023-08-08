Deadly shooting in Old Town stemmed from attempted jumpstart

Zachary Ramirez is charged with murder, aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm...
Zachary Ramirez is charged with murder, aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm in the deaths of Josie Dominguez and Bryan Hernandez.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The shooting last month that killed two people in an Old Town parking garage happened after the victims attempted to help the suspect jumpstart his car, according to an affidavit released this week.

Bryan Lara-Hernandez and Josephina Dominguez, aka Josephina Laila Lerma-Dominguez, were killed in the shooting on July 27. Prior to the shooting, surveillance cameras showed a dark-colored four-door Honda occupied by Lara-Hernandez and Dominguez pull alongside a maroon SUV purportedly driven to Zachary Ramirez, which has been parked for nearly two hours.

Both vehicles’ hoods were lifted and it appeared the Honda was charging the marron SUV. During that time, a verbal argument began that escalated into a shoving match. A man, later identified as Ramirez, physically assaulted Lara-Hernandez and Dominguez before Lara-Hernandez pulled a gun and pointed it at Ramirez and others standing at the front of the vehicles.

Ramirez was seen running around the front of the SUV and being handed a gun from an unknown male. Ramirez carried the gun to the rear passenger side of the SUV and waited for the Honda to begin backing away. Ramirez approached the front passenger window of the Honda and fired multiple rounds into it. The Honda rolled backward and into a concrete wall.

Ramirez then left the parking garage with two unknown males. Using FLOCK technology, police found the SUV, a maroon Jeep Cherokee, going through the intersection at 2nd Street and Mead at about 1:20 a.m. that morning. Records indicated the vehicle came back to Ramirez’s mother.

Police eventually connected with Ramirez over the phone and mentioned that he was acting in self-defense. He told police he would drive to his mother’s house, and he arrived 20 minutes later and was taken into custody. He asked an officer, “What would you do if someone pulls a gun on you?”

Lara-Hernandez and Dominguez’s bodies were taken to the Sedgwick County Coroners office, where during autopsies it was found that Lara-Hernandez had been shot eight times and bullets had gone through his left and right lungs along with his heart and aorta. Dominguez was shot three times with bullets through both of her lungs. Both of their deaths were ruled homicides.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

