Hutchinson team deployed to Colorado wildfires

The Hutchinson Fire Department.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department wildfire team has been sent on assignment to Pagosa Springs, Colo., to fight the Quartz Ridge wildfire.

The department received requests for assistance in fighting wildfires from departments in Idaho, New Mexico, Wyoming and Colorado.

Leading the team in Pagosa Springs is Brent Fisher, the department’s certified engine boss. Joining him are two Hutchinson fire captains, Craig Walle and Matt Brooks. Walle is in the final stages of earning his engine boss certification with the deployment to Colorado. Crews departed Monday night.

The department said it expects a busy late summer and early fall for wildfires in the western U.S. as dry conditions continue.

