I-135 exit to eastbound K-96 closed Tuesday
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re driving in north Wichita on Tuesday, the southbound I-135 exit to eastbound K-96 will be closed.
The closure lasts from 4 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The closure is needed so crews can replace a bridge over the Union Pacific railroad.
The railroad is allowing a 6- to 7-hour window for crews to finish the work
