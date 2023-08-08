K-State president announces cancer diagnosis

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State University president Richard Linton announces Tuesday that he was diagnosed with throat and tongue cancer this week.

Linton will be treated daily at the University of Kansas Cancer Center in Kansas City for the next few months. He said the cancer is treatable and curable.

“I will stay engaged with the university and the great work we’re doing, but I also recognize I won’t be able to be present in the way you’ve known me to be,” Linton wrote in a statement released by the university. His diagnosis comes less than a month after K-State released the draft of the Next-Gen K-State strategic plan as a future blueprint for the school.

Linton has been president at Kansas State since February 2022. He and his wife, Sally, have two children -- daughter, Lily and son, Chris.

