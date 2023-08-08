2 killed, 1 critical in crash near Pratt

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 11:55 a.m.: The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed two people are dead in the crash on US 54 at mile marker 136, just west of Pratt and east of Skyline High School.

The crash involved a passenger car and a commercial vehicle. One person suffered “very critical injuries,” the KHP said. US 54 is shut down in that area, and the critical response team is on the scene.

The KHP could not confirm which vehicle was carrying the passengers who were killed.

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed it is working a crash west of Pratt.

The crash happened near Skyline High School.

KHP did not have information on the number or the condition of the victims as of 11:15 a.m.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

