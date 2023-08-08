KHP seeks witnesses to fatal Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in identifying witnesses to a fatal two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened Thursday around 10:45 p.m. on I-235 just south of Central Avenue. It involved a red Suzuki passenger car and a tan Jeep Wrangler SUV. A Wichita woman, 22-year-old Kassandra Ramos, was killed in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Master Trooper Brian Patrick (316) 744-0451.

