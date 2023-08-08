KHP seeks witnesses to fatal Wichita crash

The Kansas Highway Patrol wants the public’s help in identifying witnesses to a fatal crash.
The Kansas Highway Patrol wants the public’s help in identifying witnesses to a fatal crash.(KWCH 12)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in identifying witnesses to a fatal two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened Thursday around 10:45 p.m. on I-235 just south of Central Avenue. It involved a red Suzuki passenger car and a tan Jeep Wrangler SUV. A Wichita woman, 22-year-old Kassandra Ramos, was killed in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Master Trooper Brian Patrick (316) 744-0451.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect
Sedgwick Co. dispatch confirmed four people were injured after a crash involving a Wichita...
WPD officer released from hospital following chase and crash, 3 others with minor injuries
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed an 81-year-old man is dead after crashing into a...
1 dead after crash involving a train in Harper Co.
Storm outlook for the next few days.
More storm chances over the next few days
This week, Caney and Public Wholesale Water District 20 - covering Chautauqua County and parts...
As water dries up, SE Kansas communities enact mandatory water conservation

Latest News

A thief stole watermelons from a Wichita farmer — then returned them after eating them.
Thief returns stolen watermelons after eating them
A Fairway police officer died from his injuries after being shot in a response to car theft...
Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft
Oraleen Urban's family and members of her church spent this weekend with chainsaws and helping...
“I was protected,” weekend storms send tree crashing down on Wellington woman’s home
Old Cowtown Museum
Audit reveals significant deficiencies in gun safety at Cowtown