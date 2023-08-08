Multiple Kansans indicted for meth trafficking

Source: Pixabay
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grand jury in Kansas City, Kan. returned an indictment charging multiple Kansans for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Kansas and elsewhere between February 2020 and July 2023.

According to court documents, the following people are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine:

  • Jose Roman, 43, Kansas City, Kan.
  • Marcos Valencia, 32, Kansas City, Kan.
  • Ezequil Castro, 37, Kansas City, Kan.
  • Juan Gonzalez, age not given, Kansas City, Kan.
  • Manuel Alvarez, 28, Seneca
  • Manuel Faudoa, 23, Dodge City
  • Gerardo Sierra-Martinez, 21, Kansas City, Mo.

Roman is also charged with five counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of money laundering.

Sierra-Martinez is charged with two counts of money laundering for allegedly sending money wire transfers totaling $55,500 to a person in Mexico City to promote unlawful activity. He is also charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

The FBI and multiple other state and local agencies are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Trent Krug is the prosecutor.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

