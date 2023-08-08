One person hospitalized in officer-involved shooting in Ransom
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said one person was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in Ransom, which is about an hour and a half northeast of Garden City in Ness County.
No law enforcement officials were hurt.
We are still working to get more details, and we have a reporter headed to Ransom.
