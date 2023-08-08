One person hospitalized in officer-involved shooting in Ransom

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said one person was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in Ransom, which is about an hour and a half northeast of Garden City in Ness County.

No law enforcement officials were hurt.

We are still working to get more details, and we have a reporter headed to Ransom.

