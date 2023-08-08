Overnight & early AM storms likely

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It will be another round of storms for the area into the night and early Wednesday with potential of hail & high winds. Most of it will start in northwest Kansas once again and then push to the east and southeast as the storms evolve. Central Kansas will have storms just after midnight, but it will be closer to the 3-6 am window for the Wichita area.

Rain could be heavy in spots, and a flood watch has been posted for northwest Kansas where recent nights have had some very heavy rains. Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow with much of the state remaining in the lower half of the 80s.

Quiet weather is likely Wednesday night through Friday morning. It will gradually heat up at the end of the week and lower 90s will be back by Friday afternoon. A couple of storms are in the forecast for northern Kansas Friday night, but they’ll remain hit and miss.

More active weather hits over the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday nights having storms for the area.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Increasing clouds; storms likely after 3 am. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Storms early, then partly cloudy. Wind: NE/NW 10-15. High: 84.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 65.

Thu: High: 88 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 71 Mostly sunny; overnight storms.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 73 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 93 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

