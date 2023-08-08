Parents expect to spend less on some back-to-school items

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re one week out from the start of class for Wichita schools, and parents and caregivers are expecting to spend less on going back to school this year.

And it’s not because prices have dropped.

As we head back to school, we spoke with parents who are cutting back as inflation has their household budgets busting.

Maggie Pichinte sums up back-to-school shopping for a lot of parents.

“Sometimes exhausting -- and bank draining I would say,” Pichinte said.

As a mom of three, she’s always trying to save money while getting those back-to-school essentials.

“I try to look at as many ads as possible and see where I’m going to get the best deals,” she said.

The annual Deloitte back-to-school survey, for the first time in nine years, says parents plan to spend less on back-to-school items. Inflation has them spending their money on necessary supplies, but holding off on clothes and technology.

Retailers like Dillon’s know parents are pinching pennies, and they have to offer deals to get parents in the door.

“We do offer items under $3,” a representative for Dillon’s told 12 News. “We also have items that are $1 that are your everyday items for school.”

Parents are expected to spend roughly $600 per child this year. Even though that’s less than last year’s average of $661, parents are still looking for deals.

“I make a list and make sure I can shop for the best deals,” Pichinte said. “You want to make sure they have the best stuff they can have and that it’s long-lasting so you don’t have to repurchase it over and over.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com