Pediatricians excited about new tools to combat RSV

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new vaccine is out there to combat RSV and the peak of flu season. Dr. Amy Seery, a pediatrician at Ascension Via Christi, said these new tools can not only help treat, but can also protect people from getting the virus.

RSV is a respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms in children and adults. Causing However, the unpredictable virus can be really harmful to infants. According to the American Lung Association, RSV is the leading cause for hospitalization in infants.

Dr. Seery said patients will now have multiple options available to them. The vaccine can be given during the third trimester of pregnancy, to pass antibodies onto the child. In addition, there is now an approved injectible medication that provides antibodies for children. Doctors plan to provide those to children less than eight months old around October, the peak of RSV season. The vaccine would protect them for about five months.

A new vaccine was also approved for adults 60 years and older, who are said to be more susceptible to death from RSV than infants. Dr. Seery also recommends getting other vaccines in preparation for flu season as some vaccines can take up to two weeks to be most effective.

