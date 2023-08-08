Two men arrested in June Hutchinson shooting

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two men were arrested this week on attempted murder charges after a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg in June.

The shooting happened on June 11 at around 2 a.m. during what police described as an attempted armed robbery. The victim was seated in his vehicle when approached by a man who demanded undisclosed property from him. As the victim was trying to flee, the suspect shot him in the leg. The victim was hospitalized and has since been released.

Further investigation revealed that the incident was planned; a second male suspect was also implicated.

On Monday, 22-year-old Jason Gleason and 19-year-old Jacob Terry were arrested for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.

