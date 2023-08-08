Wichita City Council addresses illegal gambling machines

The city approves initial ordinance for illegal gambling devices found across the city.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council approved Initial changes for an ordinance that addresses illegal gambling in the city.

City officials said they have confiscated machines from convenience stores, restaurants, bowling alleys and laundromats but the devices tend to reappear. The machines are said to be primarily in lower-income areas and some even allow children to play.

The ordinance would punish businesses that permit “game of chance” gambling machines outside of state-owned or tribal owned machines.

Officials said that these machines are often affecting the livelihood of individuals who participate because they do not follow a required minimum payout. For businesses who don’t comply with the ordinance, the first violation is a warning and the second is a 90 day suspension. The city also removed language on “games of skill” but will address that at a later date. The council is expected to take a final vote on the ordinance next week.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's help locating two runaway children.
WPD looking for two runaway children
The Kansas Highway Patrol wants the public’s help in identifying witnesses to a fatal crash.
KHP seeks witnesses to fatal Wichita crash
A thief stole watermelons from a Wichita farmer — then returned them after eating them.
Thief returns stolen watermelons after eating them
The Kansas Highway Patrol said a woman and two juveniles died Tuesday morning after their...
3 killed in crash near Pratt school

Latest News

The Wichita Police Department and community gathered Tuesday night for National Night Out.
Wichita gathers for National Night Out
illegal gambling machines
Wichita City Council to address illegal gambling machines in the city
April Deichen plays through her missed calls on her landline phone.
Wichita Woman Inundated with Robocalls
Local pediatrician is stressing the importance of the new RSV vaccine.
Pediatricians excited about new tools to combat RSV