Wichita City Council addresses illegal gambling machines

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council approved Initial changes for an ordinance that addresses illegal gambling in the city.

City officials said they have confiscated machines from convenience stores, restaurants, bowling alleys and laundromats but the devices tend to reappear. The machines are said to be primarily in lower-income areas and some even allow children to play.

The ordinance would punish businesses that permit “game of chance” gambling machines outside of state-owned or tribal owned machines.

Officials said that these machines are often affecting the livelihood of individuals who participate because they do not follow a required minimum payout. For businesses who don’t comply with the ordinance, the first violation is a warning and the second is a 90 day suspension. The city also removed language on “games of skill” but will address that at a later date. The council is expected to take a final vote on the ordinance next week.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com