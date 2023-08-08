Wichita gathers for National Night Out

Wichita Police attended National Night Out parties on Tuesday.
Wichita Police attended National Night Out parties on Tuesday.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department and community gathered Tuesday night for National Night Out.

National Night Out is meant to give people the opportunity to connect with their neighbors, community, and local law enforcement. Some events include parties with free food, activities, music and more.

National Night Out kicked off August 1, but events can be held throughout the entire month.

If you’re interested in participating, contact your local police department to find out what might be happening in your neighborhood.

