Wichita gathers for National Night Out

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department and community gathered Tuesday night for National Night Out.

National Night Out is meant to give people the opportunity to connect with their neighbors, community, and local law enforcement. Some events include parties with free food, activities, music and more.

National Night Out kicked off August 1, but events can be held throughout the entire month.

If you’re interested in participating, contact your local police department to find out what might be happening in your neighborhood.

