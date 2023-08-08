Wichita Woman Inundated with Robocalls

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s often quiet outside of April Deichen’s Wichita home, but inside it could not be louder.

Deichen says this summer she has received more phone calls than ever despite being on the no call list.

“As of August the first, about all day long we’re getting the robocalls,” said Deichen, “we’re getting anywhere from 25 to 30 a day.”

She received 13 robocalls before 1:00pm on Tuesday, most of them coming just minutes apart. She says these calls are disruptive to her everyday life.

“I had my daughter on the phone the other day and two of them popped up when I was talking to her,” said Deichen.

Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau says scammers often get numbers from data breaches and will call looking to get more sensitive information out of victims.

“They claim to be with the Social Security Administration or Medicare,” said Groene, “a lot of these scammers tactics is to try and create some urgency that if you don’t give them the information they’re requesting, that you will lose those benefits.”

Groene says the best way to stop robocalls is by ignoring them.

“One of the best things you can do to avoid getting an increase of robocalls is to let your voicemail be your gatekeeper,” said Groene, “if you do not recognize that number that’s calling you let them leave you a voicemail and then you have the opportunity if that’s someone you want to talk to return that call.”

Blocking spam callers is another option for stopping robocalls.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com