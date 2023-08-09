BBB gives tips on how to combat excessive robocalls

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Annoying spam and robocalls have become a part of everyday life for many Americans.

One Wichita woman said she’s receiving more spam calls than ever, despite being on a no call list. On Tuesday, she got 13 robocalls before 1 p.m. Now, these calls have started to disrupt her life; including interrupting personal calls with family.

“I had my daughter on the phone the other day and two of them popped up when I was talking to her,” said April Deichen.

The Better Business Bureau said scammers often get phone numbers from data breaches and will call to trick victims into revealing sensitive information. They said scam callers will pretend to be the Social Security Administration or Medicare and use scare tactics, like losing insurance coverage, to create a sense of urgency.

Denise Groene with the BBB recommends ignoring robocalls as the best way to avoid them. She also said blocking unknown callers is another way to ease the number of spams calls.

“One of the best things you can do to avoid getting an increase of robocalls is to let your voicemail be your gatekeeper if you do not recognize that number that’s calling you let them leave you a voicemail and then you have the opportunity if that’s someone you want to talk to return that call,” said Groene.

