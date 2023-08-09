Cattle truck overturns in Ellsworth County, 63 of 76 cattle survive

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A portion of K-156 was closed Wednesday afternoon in Ellsworth County after a cattle trailer overturned.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the truck was carrying 76 cattle and the time of the accident.

Around 10 area ranchers responded to assist with the recovery of the animals. The KHP reported 63 cows survived. Of the 13 that died, the patrol reported five “had to be put down due to injuries.”

no word yet on when it may reopen.

