Commerce Bank among 10 downgraded for financial risks

Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not...
Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not registering Friday.(Ken Ullery, KCTV5)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Commerce Bank, which has more than 10 Wichita locations, is among 10 small- to mid-sized banks whose credit ratings were downgraded by Moody’s. The report by the investors service cites growing financial risks and strains that could erode profitability. Moody’s also warned it is tracking some of the nation’s biggest lenders for potential downgrades.

The downgrades come after a banking crisis that started in March with the surprise collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, once the nation’s 16th largest bank, when depositors grew fearful of the bank’s solvency and made a classic bank run. Signature Bank and First Republic Bank soon followed, leading to more concerns about the banking industry’s stability.

U.S. markets fell on Tuesday as Wall Street took in the downgrades as well as the negative outlooks for some of the biggest U.S. banks, with the S&P 500 shedding 0.7 percent in early afternoon trading.

M&T Bank, one of the banks whose credit rating was cut, fell 2 percent. Truist Financial, one of the banks that Moody’s said it’s reviewing for a possible downgrade, fell 2.1%.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a woman and two juveniles died Tuesday morning after their...
Woman, 2 children killed in crash near Pratt school
Source: Pixabay
Multiple Kansans indicted for meth trafficking
The KBI said a man died after an officer involved shooting in Ransom, located in Ness County.
Man killed in Ness County officer-involved shooting
Dr. Richard Linton announced as 15th President of Kansas State University
K-State president announces cancer diagnosis
A thief stole watermelons from a Wichita farmer — then returned them after eating them.
Thief returns stolen watermelons after eating them

Latest News

Incognito mode
What the Tech? What parents may not know about ‘incognito mode’
We spoke with health experts about what you need to know to get you ready for the year.
Health experts share back-to-school vaccines checklist
We spoke with health experts about what you need to know to get you ready for the year.
Back-to-school vaccines checklist
Salina Regional Health Center
Salina Regional, BCBS reach impassse in contract negotiations