Garden City man arrested for sex crimes with 7-year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 40-year-old Garden City man was arrested Wednesday for sex crimes reported this month involving a 7-year-old girl he knows.

Robert Pina was arrested following an investigation and booked into the Finney County Jail for aggravated criminal sodomy.

This is an ongoing investigation; Garden City police are not releasing further information at this time.

