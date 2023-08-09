Garden City man arrested for sex crimes with 7-year-old

(Source: MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 40-year-old Garden City man was arrested Wednesday for sex crimes reported this month involving a 7-year-old girl he knows.

Robert Pina was arrested following an investigation and booked into the Finney County Jail for aggravated criminal sodomy.

This is an ongoing investigation; Garden City police are not releasing further information at this time.

