Maize police using home surveillance to close-in on package thieves

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - Neighbors are coming together in Maize and West Wichita to help identify two people that have been stealing packages in their neighborhoods.

At least one person has been caught in the act on camera. Surveillance footage from a doorbell camera shows what appears to be someone stealing a package off a porch. Those with the video are stepping up and turning it over to the police.

Khrista Markley lives in the Eagle’s Nest neighborhood, just one location that’s been hit. She said she has not personally had packages stolen from her home, but she knows a few neighbors who have been hit.

She said personal home security cameras have become valuable in keeping homes and protecting belongings.

“I think it adds to the level of safety that I feel for me and my family living in the neighborhood, especially with things like this happening. You wouldn’t want it to happen in our neighborhood, but at least we’re prepared, and can maybe help in part of the investigation by pulling our footage, giving it to detectives so that they have the information,” said Markley.

Maize police describe the suspects as males in their late teens to early 20s, about 5′10 to 6″ tall, weighing between 120 and 150 lbs. with reddish brown hair and a light complexion. There’s also a female in her late teen-early 20s with blonde hair. Police said the vehicle the suspect vehicle is a dark grey or silver BMW.

Anyone who witnesses the thieves in action is advised not to approach them but to call 911.

