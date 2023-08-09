Maize police using home surveillance to close-in on package thieves

Maize police are using home surveillance to close-in on package thieves.
Maize police are using home surveillance to close-in on package thieves.(Maize Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - Neighbors are coming together in Maize and West Wichita to help identify two people that have been stealing packages in their neighborhoods.

At least one person has been caught in the act on camera. Surveillance footage from a doorbell camera shows what appears to be someone stealing a package off a porch. Those with the video are stepping up and turning it over to the police.

Khrista Markley lives in the Eagle’s Nest neighborhood, just one location that’s been hit. She said she has not personally had packages stolen from her home, but she knows a few neighbors who have been hit.

She said personal home security cameras have become valuable in keeping homes and protecting belongings.

“I think it adds to the level of safety that I feel for me and my family living in the neighborhood, especially with things like this happening. You wouldn’t want it to happen in our neighborhood, but at least we’re prepared, and can maybe help in part of the investigation by pulling our footage, giving it to detectives so that they have the information,” said Markley.

Maize police describe the suspects as males in their late teens to early 20s, about 5′10 to 6″ tall, weighing between 120 and 150 lbs. with reddish brown hair and a light complexion. There’s also a female in her late teen-early 20s with blonde hair. Police said the vehicle the suspect vehicle is a dark grey or silver BMW.

Anyone who witnesses the thieves in action is advised not to approach them but to call 911.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a woman and two juveniles died Tuesday morning after their...
Woman, 2 children killed in crash near Pratt school
Source: Pixabay
Multiple Kansans indicted for meth trafficking
The KBI said a man died after an officer involved shooting in Ransom, located in Ness County.
Man killed in Ness County officer-involved shooting
Dr. Richard Linton announced as 15th President of Kansas State University
K-State president announces cancer diagnosis
A thief stole watermelons from a Wichita farmer — then returned them after eating them.
Thief returns stolen watermelons after eating them

Latest News

Wichita school hallways will again be full of students after Labor Day.
Wichita school district recommending changes to student cell phone rules
The school board is holding a special meeting to discuss a policy that could affect how...
Wichita BOE to discuss cell phones in schools
Fixd app
What the Tech? Tech gadgets for mom and dad
Tech gadgets
What the Tech? Back-to-school tech gadgets