Contract negotiations stall for Salina Regional, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and Salina Regional Health Center are at an impasse in contract negotiations. The hospital has until Sept. 3 to decide if it will remain in-network with the medical insurance provider.

Negotiations have been going on for at least two months. Salina Regional said it has been consistent in asking for an offer from the insurance company that mirrors other hospitals. The hospital said Blue Cross Blue Shield made an offer in May that was far from the hospital’s goals. The hospital responded with a counter-offer in July that it said, was made with considerable concessions.

Blue Cross Blue Shield called its offer competitive and said what the hospital is asking for is unreasonable, alarming, and unsustainable. So, officials for the insurance company said they have made their best and final offer.

Salina Regional said it hopes Blue Cross Blue Shield decides to work with the hospital and its providers in a fair manner.

