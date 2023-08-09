Contract negotiations stall for Salina Regional, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas

Salina Regional Health Center has until Sept. 3 to decide if they will remain an in-network provided with Blue Cross Blue Shield.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and Salina Regional Health Center are at an impasse in contract negotiations. The hospital has until Sept. 3 to decide if it will remain in-network with the medical insurance provider.

Negotiations have been going on for at least two months. Salina Regional said it has been consistent in asking for an offer from the insurance company that mirrors other hospitals. The hospital said Blue Cross Blue Shield made an offer in May that was far from the hospital’s goals. The hospital responded with a counter-offer in July that it said, was made with considerable concessions.

Blue Cross Blue Shield called its offer competitive and said what the hospital is asking for is unreasonable, alarming, and unsustainable. So, officials for the insurance company said they have made their best and final offer.

"Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas Needs to Pay Salina Regional Health Center Fair Rates"
BCBS: Salina Regional Health Center Contract Update

Salina Regional said it hopes Blue Cross Blue Shield decides to work with the hospital and its providers in a fair manner.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a woman and two juveniles died Tuesday morning after their...
Woman, 2 children killed in crash near Pratt school
One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's help locating two runaway children.
WPD looking for two runaway children
Source: Pixabay
Multiple Kansans indicted for meth trafficking
A thief stole watermelons from a Wichita farmer — then returned them after eating them.
Thief returns stolen watermelons after eating them

Latest News

FILE
Pediatricians excited about new tools to combat RSV
Graphic.
Gov. Kelly issues disaster declaration due to blue-green algae in water supply
blue-green algae warning at Wellington City Lake
Blue-green algae levels prompt drinking water advisory in Wellington, surrounding area
It's an effort to spread life-saving skills to the community.
Wesley Trauma Services gives USD 259 employees training on how to 'stop the bleed'