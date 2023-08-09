Quiet but warmer weather to wrap up the week

It will be heating back up soon(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some active nights of weather, some calmer conditions await the Plains heading through Thursday and much of the day Friday. Any risk of storms before the weekend will be few and far between, but we should expect the heat to become more widespread.

A clear sky early Thursday will allow morning temperatures to fall into the 60s. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s for most of the state. The wind will remain light out of the south through the day.

On Friday, it gets hotter, but nothing out of the ordinary for Kansas in August. Highs will be in the mid 90s with a fair amount of sunshine. A couple of storms may pop up in north central Kansas Friday evening.

There will be some better chances for storms coming up over the weekend. Right now, Saturday and Sunday nights will have storm threats.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 69.

Fri: High: 94 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 72 Mostly sunny; overnight storms.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Mon: High: 86 Low: 67 Becoming mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 89 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

