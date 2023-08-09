Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam pushing for payment, threatening arrest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to the public about a scam involving a man calling people and identifying himself as “Sergeant Jackson” and attempting to extort money from them with the threat of arrest warrants.

“The targets of the scam are mostly registered offenders and were called and told they have a warrant for their arrest for failing to submit DNA,” the sheriff’s office explained. “The scammers have asked to meet the victims in person with cash in front of the jail as well as the Offender Registration Unit office. Other victims have been instructed to meet at local gas stations to pay cash bonds for their warrants.”

The sheriff’s office said scammers prey on people with official sounding phone calls and make threats of arrest to make their targets feel desperate. Advice for anyone who does receive such a call is to hang up and not give any personal information.

The sheriff’s office clarified that it does not collect fines by phone. Anyone who receives a call from anyone claiming to represent the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and wants to verify the call’s legitimacy should hang up and then contact the sheriff’s office at 316-660-3900.

“If you have been a victim of this scam call the local law enforcement agency in your jurisdiction,” the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office advised.

