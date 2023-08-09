Stormy start to Wednesday, afternoon looking dry and mild

The morning will be stormy but clearing out as we head into the afternoon.
The morning will be stormy but clearing out as we head into the afternoon.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is a stormy start to the day, mainly across south-central Kansas. However, the unsettled weather is on the way out, and sunshine is moving in. Wake-up temperatures in the 60s will climb into the lower to middle 80s this afternoon.

The remainder of the work week looks quiet, but warmer. High temperatures in the lower 90s on Thursday will soar into the middle to upper 90s on Friday. 100 degrees is not out of the question on Friday afternoon, and the heat index will likely be several degrees hotter.

The weekend will be almost as hot with highs in the lower to middle 90s, before cooler temperatures come back to Kansas early next week. Another cold front will help ignite a few storms Saturday, especially over northern Kansas, followed by scattered to numerous storms on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Storms early, then mostly sunny. Wind: SE/NW 10-20. High: 84.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Sunny, then a few clouds; warmer. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 91.

Fri: Low 70. High: 97. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sat: Low: 72. High: 96. Mostly sunny; overnight storms possible.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 93. Partly cloudy; afternoon/evening storms.

Mon: Low: Low: 68. High: 89. Mostly sunny; cooler.

Tue: Low: 67. High: 93. Mostly sunny; warmer.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a woman and two juveniles died Tuesday morning after their...
Woman, 2 children killed in crash near Pratt school
Source: Pixabay
Multiple Kansans indicted for meth trafficking
The KBI said a man died after an officer involved shooting in Ransom, located in Ness County.
Man killed in Ness County officer-involved shooting
Dr. Richard Linton announced as 15th President of Kansas State University
K-State president announces cancer diagnosis
A thief stole watermelons from a Wichita farmer — then returned them after eating them.
Thief returns stolen watermelons after eating them

Latest News

Storm chances
Overnight & early AM storms likely
Strong to severe storms are possible tonight.
Another round of severe storms tonight
Monday evening storms
Overnight storms; temperatures remain cooler than average
Strong to severe storms are possible this evening and tonight.
Severe storms around the state next two nights