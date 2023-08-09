Stormy start to Wednesday, afternoon looking dry and mild

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is a stormy start to the day, mainly across south-central Kansas. However, the unsettled weather is on the way out, and sunshine is moving in. Wake-up temperatures in the 60s will climb into the lower to middle 80s this afternoon.

The remainder of the work week looks quiet, but warmer. High temperatures in the lower 90s on Thursday will soar into the middle to upper 90s on Friday. 100 degrees is not out of the question on Friday afternoon, and the heat index will likely be several degrees hotter.

The weekend will be almost as hot with highs in the lower to middle 90s, before cooler temperatures come back to Kansas early next week. Another cold front will help ignite a few storms Saturday, especially over northern Kansas, followed by scattered to numerous storms on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Storms early, then mostly sunny. Wind: SE/NW 10-20. High: 84.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Sunny, then a few clouds; warmer. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 91.

Fri: Low 70. High: 97. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sat: Low: 72. High: 96. Mostly sunny; overnight storms possible.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 93. Partly cloudy; afternoon/evening storms.

Mon: Low: Low: 68. High: 89. Mostly sunny; cooler.

Tue: Low: 67. High: 93. Mostly sunny; warmer.

