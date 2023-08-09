Update: 2 arrested after package thieves caught on camera in Maize

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023: The Maize Police Department confirmed making two arrests in connection with a recent string of package thefts from porches in the community. Sedgwick County Jail records show arresting charges against 19-year-old Gavin Shaffer and 18-year-old Audrey French. Jail records show Shaffer booked on a count of aggravated burglary and possession of stolen property, and French booked on one count of aggravated burglary and two counts of theft.

Neighbors are coming together in Maize and West Wichita to help identify two people that have been stealing packages in their neighborhoods.

At least one person has been caught in the act on camera. Surveillance footage shows someone run up to the front door, steal a package and run away. Since last week, at least four neighborhoods have seen similar incidents.

Neighbors are coming together in Maize and West Wichita to help identify two people that have been stealing packages in their neighborhoods.

Khrista Markley lives in the Eagle’s Nest neighborhood in Maize. She said she has not personally had packages stolen from her home, but she knows a few neighbors who have been hit.

She said personal home security cameras have become valuable in keeping homes and protecting belongings.

“I think it adds to the level of safety that I feel for me and my family living in the neighborhood, especially with things like this happening. You wouldn’t want it to happen in our neighborhood, but at least we’re prepared, and can maybe help in part of the investigation by pulling our footage, giving it to detectives so that they have the information,” said Markley.

Maize Police Detective Jeff Piper said at least six incidents have occurred since last Thursday. He said one theft happened after a delivery driver placed a package inside a garage, which means it’s now burglary as opposed to theft.

“In this particular case, the homeowners were home at the time, which makes that an aggravated burglary, which makes it a stronger, more serious penalty if they’re convicted of the crime,” said Det. Piper.

Maize police describe the suspects as males in their late teens to early 20s, about 5′10 to 6″ tall, weighing between 120 and 150 lbs. with reddish brown hair and a light complexion. There’s also a female in her late teen-early 20s with blonde hair. Police said the vehicle the suspect vehicle is a dark grey or silver BMW.

Anyone who witnesses the thieves in action is advised not to approach them but to call 911.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com