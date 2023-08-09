What the Tech? Things you didn’t know your iPhone could do

How well do you know your way around your iPhone? Jamey Tucker explains some hidden tricks that could help you.
By KWCH Staff and Jamey Tucker
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Apple makes a big deal about certain features of the iPhone and iOS. It doesn’t mention others and they’re very difficult to discover unless you spend a lot of time tinkering in the settings menus. Even then, they’re hard to find. You might refer to these as “I was today years old when I found out my iPhone does these things.”

1. Ever needed to markup a photo or note to bring attention to something? So you try drawing a circle or square with your finger and it doesn’t go well. In iOS 16, the iPhone will turn lousy shapes into perfect ones. Just draw a circle on a photo, screenshot, or note and hold your finger down for a second. Use this trick to draw perfect squares, triangles, octagons, and other shapes. Perfect.

2. Don’t have time to respond to a text you’ve read? Swipe right and tap on the blue bubble to mark it as unread. This is handy if you receive a lot of texts that you don’t have time to deal with at the moment.

3. Send a text you wish you hadn’t. You have a few seconds to unsend it by holding down the message, choosing more, and sending it to the trash can. The person you’re sending it to will see that you’ve deleted a text but they won’t see what it says.

4. You can unsend emails too. Android’s had this for a while within Gmail but it’s new in Apple Mail. Hit send and you have time to change your mind. Go into settings, look for “mail” and at the bottom choose undo send delay. You can give yourself 10, 20, or 30 seconds before the email sends to give you time to undo.

5. Ever get an email you can’t respond to and forget about it? Swipe right to mark it as unread or, and I like this, choose “remind me” in an hour, tonight, tomorrow, or another time. You’ll get a reminder notification that you should respond.

6. If you’d rather hear a website than read it. Tap the two “a’s” next to the address bar in Safari on any website and choose “listen to page”. Siri’s voice will read it to you. There is no option for this in the Google Chrome browser. I find it helpful when you’re busy doing something else. It works on any website, but again, only in the Safari browser.

7. *BONUS* If you ever misplace your phone in the dark, just say “Siri, Torch” and it’ll shine the flashlight to help find it.

www.whatthetech.tv

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a woman and two juveniles died Tuesday morning after their...
Woman, 2 children killed in crash near Pratt school
Source: Pixabay
Multiple Kansans indicted for meth trafficking
The KBI said a man died after an officer involved shooting in Ransom, located in Ness County.
Man killed in Ness County officer-involved shooting
Dr. Richard Linton announced as 15th President of Kansas State University
K-State president announces cancer diagnosis
A thief stole watermelons from a Wichita farmer — then returned them after eating them.
Thief returns stolen watermelons after eating them

Latest News

iPhone tips & tricks
What the Tech? Tips & tricks on your iPhone
(Source: MGN)
Garden City man arrested for sex crimes with 7-year-old
Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not...
Commerce Bank among 10 downgraded for financial risks
Incognito mode
What the Tech? What parents may not know about ‘incognito mode’