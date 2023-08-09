Wichita school district recommending changes to student cell phone rules

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As students in Kansas’ largest school district prepare for their first day back from summer break next Tuesday, Aug. 15, changes could be coming with the extent to which they’re allowed to use cell phones at school.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, Wichita Public Schools is hosing a special board meeting at which district leaders will discuss a policy regarding students and how they utilize personal electronic devices.

When it comes to cell phones in the classroom and concerns about them being a distraction, Wichita Southeast High School teacher Tony Howard said the issue has reached “a crisis level.”

“You can’t have engaged students if you can’t get them to look up,” Howard said.

United Teachers of Wichita Vice President Mike Harris, a former high school teacher, discussed evolving technology and changes in students because of it.

“Technology is not a problem, it’s a fact, and technological growth isn’t going to slow down. In fact, the rate of technological growth is increasing,” Harris said. “We’re talking about cell phones now but in a lot of ways, the conversation that we’re facing as educators is [artificial intelligence].”

The Wichita school district is proposing a revised policy in which elementary students will be required to power off personal electronic devices and store them in their backpacks or in classroom storages areas. Middle school students wouldn’t be allowed to use personal electronic devices unless an administrator granted them permission. At all other times students would have to silence and store their devices. The policy would allow high school students to use personal electronic devices before and after school, during passing periods and at lunch.

USD 259 Executive Director of Secondary Schools Branden Johnson said the changes are needed.

“We want our students to be as focused as they can be during the school day on their learning. When you get distracted from your cell phone, then it takes even more time for you to get refocused back on the learning,” Johnson said.

Harris pointed out that studies conclusively show attention spans are getting shorter with expanded technology.

Thursday brings the first reading of new policies regarding student cell phone use but the district said there won’t yet be a vote for changes. Thursday’s meeting is open to the public. The meeting is set for noon in Room 809 of the Alvin E. Morris Administrative Center.

