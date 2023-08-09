Wichita updates pool hours as summer winds down

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Most students return to school next week, but there’s still time to cool off in one of the local pools.

The Wichita Parks & Recreation said all pools will remain open with regular hours until Aug. 13. After Aug. 13, pools will operate with special hours and will only be open on weekends as pool staff returns to school.

Pools open until Sept. 3 on Saturdays & Sundays from 1-6 pm:

Minisa

Aley

College Hill

Pools open until Sept. 3 on Sundays from 1-6 pm:

Harvest

Pools closing after Aug. 13:

McAfee

Orchard

For up-to-date pool closures and hours, visit the Aquatics page online at the link below:

