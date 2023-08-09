Wichita works to strengthen licensing ordinances for bars, nightclubs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita recommended changes to the city’s entertainment establishment, cereal malt beverage (CMB), drinking establishment, and private club and tobacco licensing ordinances on Tuesday.

The discussion comes a month after 11 people were injured in a mass shooting at City Nightz nightclub in Old Town.

The recommendations to the Wichita City Council focused on the inconsistent processes to suspend or revoke such licenses. The city said current policies are inconsistent on grounds for a suspension, who can issue the suspension and for how long. For example, not all ordinances allow for an immediate suspension of an establishment if there’s a credible threat of violence.

The new ordinance would require all bars and clubs in the city to have a safety plan. Currently, the requirement only applies to bars in Old Town.

The Wichita police chief would also be able to immediately suspend an establishment’s license for 10 days if there’s a major violent event or credible threat, and the inability to protect patrons. The bar owner must then meet with the police chief. The chief can also suspend an establishment’s license for up to 30 days, but a five-day notice must be provided. Longer suspensions would have to go through the Wichita City Council.

The proposal also creates a quicker and more precise appeals process.

“We don’t want to step in but when we see acts of violence that are occurring, repeated acts of violence, lapses in security, then there is a time where we need to step in and say ‘Stop. We need to have some conversation. We may need to impose different rules upon you or stop you from opening for a period of time.’” said Capt. Travis Rakestraw with the Wichita Police Department.

Rakestraw said the police department tries to work with bars on the front end, offering a program called, “Safe Bar” to discuss common issues and concerns. He said the hope is to encourage cooperation where the establishments will reach out to the police department before issues escalate.

The new ordinance will go before city council members next week for final approval.

