Wichita works to strengthen licensing ordinances for bars, nightclubs

The discussion comes a month after 11 people were injured in a mass shooting at City Nightz nightclub on the edge of the Old Town entertainment district.
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita recommended changes to the city’s entertainment establishment, cereal malt beverage (CMB), drinking establishment, and private club and tobacco licensing ordinances on Tuesday.

The discussion comes a month after 11 people were injured in a mass shooting at City Nightz nightclub in Old Town.

The recommendations to the Wichita City Council focused on the inconsistent processes to suspend or revoke such licenses. The city said current policies are inconsistent on grounds for a suspension, who can issue the suspension and for how long. For example, not all ordinances allow for an immediate suspension of an establishment if there’s a credible threat of violence.

The new ordinance would require all bars and clubs in the city to have a safety plan. Currently, the requirement only applies to bars in Old Town.

The Wichita police chief would also be able to immediately suspend an establishment’s license for 10 days if there’s a major violent event or credible threat, and the inability to protect patrons. The bar owner must then meet with the police chief. The chief can also suspend an establishment’s license for up to 30 days, but a five-day notice must be provided. Longer suspensions would have to go through the Wichita City Council.

The proposal also creates a quicker and more precise appeals process.

“We don’t want to step in but when we see acts of violence that are occurring, repeated acts of violence, lapses in security, then there is a time where we need to step in and say ‘Stop. We need to have some conversation. We may need to impose different rules upon you or stop you from opening for a period of time.’” said Capt. Travis Rakestraw with the Wichita Police Department.

Rakestraw said the police department tries to work with bars on the front end, offering a program called, “Safe Bar” to discuss common issues and concerns. He said the hope is to encourage cooperation where the establishments will reach out to the police department before issues escalate.

The new ordinance will go before city council members next week for final approval.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a woman and two juveniles died Tuesday morning after their...
3 killed in crash near Pratt school
One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's help locating two runaway children.
WPD looking for two runaway children
Source: Pixabay
Multiple Kansans indicted for meth trafficking
A thief stole watermelons from a Wichita farmer — then returned them after eating them.
Thief returns stolen watermelons after eating them

Latest News

The discussion comes a month after 11 people were injured in a mass shooting at City Nightz...
Wichita City Council hears proposal to strengthen ordinances on bars, nightclubs
The Wichita Police Department and community gathered Tuesday night for National Night Out.
Wichita gathers for National Night Out
illegal gambling machines
Wichita City Council addresses illegal gambling machines
illegal gambling machines
Wichita City Council to address illegal gambling machines in the city