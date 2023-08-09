Wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community as people flee into water to escape flames

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - A massive brush fire has destroyed much of a Hawaii community where residents were forced to jump into the water to avoid fast-moving flames, KHNL reports.

Residents said an overwhelmed fire force could do little as flames ripped through historic Lahaina town, destroying dozens of homes and businesses in what onlookers believe is the worst natural disaster in Hawaii’s history since Hurricane Iniki in 1992.

Officials say that the Coast Guard deployed a helicopter and boat to Front Street Beach and the Lahaina Small Boat Harbor to rescue a number of people from the water.

Maui’s Pulehu Rd. Fire (Susan Shinozuka)

At about 10:50 p.m. local time on Tuesday, the Coast Guard said it had rescued a dozen people from waters off Lahaina.

The full scope of the devastation in Lahaina isn’t known, but videos on social media show a wall of flames descending on Front Street in Lahaina and destroying everything in its path. One terrifying video posted by fleeing residents shows uncontrolled flames on both sides of their vehicle.

The video also shows burned out cars, but there was no immediate word on injuries.

Lahaina resident Tiare Lawrence compared the scene to something out of the apocalypse, with people running for their lives.

“It’s just so hard. I’m currently Upcountry and just knowing I can’t get a hold of any of my family members. I still don’t know where my little brother is. I don’t know where my stepdad is,” she said.

Front Street business owner Alan Dickar says he watched business after business in the historic district going up in flames.

“Buildings on both sides were engulfed. There were no fire trucks at that point. I think the fire department was overwhelmed,” Dickar said. “That is the most important business street on Maui.”

A Maui County spokesperson confirmed there were “multiple” structure fires in addition to “extensive evacuations” in the Lahaina area.

The county also confirmed it was requesting Hawaii National Guard support to respond to the ongoing fire threat, including in Lahaina.

“The Coast Guard has been responding to impacted areas where residents are entering the ocean due to smoke and fire conditions,” the county said, in a news release Tuesday night.

The brush fire in Lahaina is one of at least seven sizable wildfires that firefighters are battling statewide amid treacherous conditions — powerful winds, low humidity and dry brush.

The winds, fueled by Hurricane Dora as it passes south of the state, have topped 55 mph in many spots, with gusts to 70 to 80 mph. In addition to wildfires, first responders are grappling with downed trees and damaged structures.

Hurricane Dora is boosting wildfires in parts of Hawaii, forcing evacuations. (Credit: Sam Posthuma via CNN Newsource)

About 13,000 customers in Maui were without power, Hawaiian Electric reported Tuesday night.

Also in Maui, crews are fighting a fire in Kula that’s destroyed at least two structures and displaced hundreds. Fire crews are also fighting large wildfires on Hawaii Island, where evacuations continue.

A growing brush fire was also reported in Kihei.

Earlier in the day, officials confirmed that a firefighter in West Maui suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in stable condition.

Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke activated the Hawaii National Guard Tuesday night to help with the response to wildfires on Maui and Hawaii Island.

