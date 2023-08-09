Will he be charged as adult? Decision draws closer in deadly mall shooting case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Will the teen accused in last year’s deadly shooting at Wichita’s Towne East Square Mall be tried as an adult? A hearing Wednesday, August 9, moved the case a step closer to answering that question. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office is asking that Te’Bryis Robinson be charged as an adult in the shooting death of 14-year-old Trenjavious Hutton. Robinson was 16 on March 18, 2022 when the shooting, stemming from a fight, happened inside the east Wichita mall.

The case originally was going through juvenile court and earlier this year, the DA’s office was granted a motion for “adult prosecution.” Because of a records issue, the cause returned to juvenile court. In court Wednesday, final witnesses in the case spoke.

Now, the court recorder will need about a month to prepare transcripts for lawyers to go over. Closing arguments in the case are set for the end of October.

