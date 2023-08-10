Arkansas City announces sanitation rate increase

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Arkansas City is raising trash rates effective Aug. 31

The City said it has thoroughly reviewed its waste management operations, considering factors like fuel costs, labor expenses, and equipment repairs. The increase, the City said, “reflect the cost of providing efficient and responsible waste disposal services to our community.”

The increase was authorized during the City Commissioners’ meeting on July 5.

The following changes will be implemented for residential customers:

Garbage collection and disposition rate for single- and multiple-family households will increase from $18.44 to $22.73 monthly.

The replacement fee for each trash cart will increase from $50 to $61.63.

Additional poly cart rental for customers will increase from $9.22 to $11.36 monthly.

For any inquiries or concerns about the new trash rates , residents can call customer service at (620) 441-4400.

