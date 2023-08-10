Arkansas City announces sanitation rate increase

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Alfred Twu / CC0 1.0)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Arkansas City is raising trash rates effective Aug. 31

The City said it has thoroughly reviewed its waste management operations, considering factors like fuel costs, labor expenses, and equipment repairs. The increase, the City said, “reflect the cost of providing efficient and responsible waste disposal services to our community.”

The increase was authorized during the City Commissioners’ meeting on July 5.

The following changes will be implemented for residential customers:

  • Garbage collection and disposition rate for single- and multiple-family households will increase from $18.44 to $22.73 monthly.
  • The replacement fee for each trash cart will increase from $50 to $61.63.
  • Additional poly cart rental for customers will increase from $9.22 to $11.36 monthly.

For any inquiries or concerns about the new trash rates , residents can call customer service at (620) 441-4400.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a woman and two juveniles died Tuesday morning after their...
Woman, 2 children killed in crash near Pratt school
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Jeff and Jill Terhune say their HOA has threatened to put a lien on their SW Wichita property...
Wichita couple’s solar panels could result in lien on property
Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not...
Commerce Bank among 10 downgraded for financial risks
Wichita school hallways will again be full of students after Labor Day.
Wichita school district recommending changes to student cell phone rules

Latest News

Wellington, Kan.
Drinking water advisory rescinded for Wellington, still in effect for other water districts
Does it work CTV Image
Does It Work? Big Boss Xhose Pro
Bus safety with First Student 4
Bus safety with First Student 3