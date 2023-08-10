City of Wichita adds 2 electric cars to its fleet

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita has added two new all-electric vehicles to its fleet. The vehicles will replace the aging gas vehicles. A charging station was also purchased.

The city expects a $10,000 rebate from Evergy for the charging station. The purchase is part of a pilot program to see if electric cars are an effective alternative to gas cars.

“They are more economically friendly and will provide long-term savings,” said the city in a tweet.

The city has added two all electric vehicles to our fleet of cars which are replacing aging gas vehicles. They are more economically friendly and will provide long term savings. pic.twitter.com/TVjP4vTGdX — City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) August 10, 2023

The new vehicles are expected to have a lifespan of about 300,000-400,000 miles which equates to about 20-26 years for their lifespan.

Each car takes about five hours to fully charge. If the pilot program is successful, the city said it will consider adding more vehicles.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com