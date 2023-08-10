Construction projects prompt temporary closures upcoming for parts of North Junction, Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Construction projects in north and west Wichita are prompting several temporary closures and stretches of increased congestion.

This begins at 3:30 a.m. Thursday with the southbound Interstate 135 exit to eastbound K-96 closed until at least 2 p.m. The Kansas Department of Transportation reports the 21st Street exit ramp for southbound 135 will also be closed.

“Detour will use flaggers at 13th exit from SB I-135 to turnaround onto NB I-135 for access to EB K-96,” KDOT explained.

Also in connection with North Junction construction, KDOT reports that from 4 to 7 a.m. Friday, the left lane will be closed on SB I-135 near the K-96 junction. KDOT warns to expect congestion.

Impacting Kellogg, a new project involving bridge repair begins Monday, Aug. 14. The work is set for a stretch of westbound US-54 just west west of I-235.

“One lane will close during the project plus on weekends, the bridge will be reduced to one lane,” KDOT says.

Further details of this project include:

Work starts with the closure of the right lane of WB US 54 over the Mitch Mitchell Floodway.

Closing the WB US 54 Ramp to SB I-235 (loop ramp) on Aug. 14.

West St. On Ramp to WB US 54 also closing Aug. 14. The turn from West St. and the frontage road serving businesses on the north side of Kellogg will remain open – just the slip ramp onto WB US 54 closes. Estimated 5 – 6 week closure but it could last the entire work window (calendar completion date is Dec. 16).

Concrete safety barrier will be installed on the bridge protecting the right lane work zone on Wednesday the 16th.

Weekend work (two lanes closed) will start Aug. 25 – 27, returning to just one lane closed by 6 am on Mondays. Barrier wall placed for the two-lane closure each weekend as needed to complete repairs on center lane (removed by 6 am each Monday).

50 mph through the work zone

