Country Stampede sends request for proposal for alternate venue options

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country Stampede might be moving to a new venue.

Country Stampede announced via social media that they are sending out a request for proposal (RFP) to surrounding communities and entities to gauge their interest in being a new venue for Country Stampede.

Their social media post stated their landlord and property owner, Shelby Development, recently stated Shawnee County has continually raised property taxes on the facility to almost $1,500 per day, every day, 365 days a year, possibly causing the facility to close and suggested they consider other communities to host the festival.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.