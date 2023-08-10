Does It Work? Big Boss Xhose Pro

Testing the Big Boss Xhose Pro Garden Hose for Does It Work Wednesday
By Rachel Hackbarth
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With temperatures this hot, Jason French spends extra time watering the plants at his nursery. That’s why he’s testing out the Big Boss Xhose Pro.

The hose is only eight feet long and costs $19.50. But the makers say it triples in size, expanding to 25 feet, and does not kink up.

Another promise is that the Xhose Pro is lightweight.

We put those guarantees to the test in this week’s “Does It Work?”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a woman and two juveniles died Tuesday morning after their...
Woman, 2 children killed in crash near Pratt school
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Jeff and Jill Terhune say their HOA has threatened to put a lien on their SW Wichita property...
Wichita couple’s solar panels could result in lien on property
Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not...
Commerce Bank among 10 downgraded for financial risks
Wichita school hallways will again be full of students after Labor Day.
Wichita school district recommending changes to student cell phone rules

Latest News

Bus safety with First Student 4
Bus safety with First Student 3
Bus safety with First Student 2
Jane Meyer lived in Lahaina when she was younger and still has family there.
Wichita woman discusses Maui fire destruction, effect on family