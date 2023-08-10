Dog adopted after 566 days at Pratt Area Humane Society

A woman adopted Waldo after 566 days at the Pratt Area Humane Society.
A woman adopted Waldo after 566 days at the Pratt Area Humane Society.(Pratt Area Humane Society)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT
PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - A dog that spent more than a year and a half at the Pratt Area Humane Society has a new home. The humane society reports a woman saw Waldo’s picture and fell in love with him, ending his 566-day stay at the shelter.

“We could not have asked for a better match,” the humane society said in a Facebook post announcing the news. “Thank you for giving him such a deserving home and all the love he could ever want. We will miss you, buddy but we are so happy for you.”

