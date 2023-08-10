Fallen officer remembered by friend as ‘sweet, sweet man’

Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.(Fairway Police Department)
By Betsy Webster
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - As police and family are finalizing plans for the visitation and funeral of fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald, area police agencies have announced a “Parade of Blue” Friday night to honor him.

Oswald died Monday following an exchange of gunfire Sunday. Lenexa police were pursuing a stolen car that had rammed a patrol car. The chase ended at a Quik Trip in Mission. The suspects ran inside. Officers from several area agencies responded to assist. Oswald was one of them.

The steps of the Fairway Police Department are now blanketed with bouquets of flowers. Many were left by people who know Oswald only as an officer killed in the line of duty.

Nate Nesteruk knew him more deeply than that, from the years when they worked together at Café Europa in the Crestwood neighborhood of Brookside.

The 29-year-old Fairway police officer was a 17-year-old dishwasher. Oswald’s wife was his doting girlfriend then. It’s how Oswald got the work nickname “Lunchbox.”

“[She] used to pack him a little lunch for work every day, and we told him, ‘Hey man, you’re working in a restaurant. We’ll feed you,’” Nesteruk recalled with a smile.

Oswald started as a dishwasher, then became a cook, a host, a barista and a server. He expressed a desire to be a police officer. His co-workers were worried. They know the job can be dangerous.

“But it’s what he wanted to do,” Nesteruk said, choking up. “He loved being a cop.”

They stayed in touch after Oswald joined the police department. Nesteruk lives near the police station. They would run into each other.

Blue ribbons tied around statues and trees in Fairway now honor his dedication and sacrifice.

Nesteruk said Oswald embraced all his interests with dedication, even as they changed often.

“When he got into skateboarding, he got really good at skateboarding. He started foraging and crafting beautiful knives out of railroad spikes. He gave everything 100%,” Nesteruk described. “He was a sweet, sweet man.”

Also Read: Visitation, funeral being planned for fallen Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald

Oswald loved his wife and two small children dearly, Nesteruk said, and always had a smile on his face.

“It seems so senseless that there’s now a mother without a son and there’s two children, whose father will now be a story to them,” Nesturuk said. “Because somebody stole a car.”

Arrangements for a visitation and funeral are underway. Besides the traditional flowers, you can plant a tree in his honor by going to his page with Amos Family Funeral Home.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jane Meyer lived in Lahaina when she was younger and still has family there.

Wichita woman discusses Maui fire destruction, effect on family

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Branden Stitt
Meyer knows it will take time before “normal” enters their vocabulary again.

News

Jane Meyer lived in Lahaina when she was younger and still has family there.

Wichita woman reflects on wildfires in her old home

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Back To School

New 12 News morning reporter Max Dutton spoke with Renee Boydo.

First Student leader talks bus safety with new 12 News morning reporter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
New 12 News morning reporter Max Dutton spoke with Renee Boydo.

News

New 12 News morning reporter Max Dutton spoke with Renee Boydo.

Bus safety with First Student leader

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

May was temporarily sidelined with a foot injury.

Ross explains May's recent absence

Updated: 10 hours ago
May was temporarily sidelined with a foot injury.

Latest News

News

Jane Meyer lived in Lahaina when she was younger and still has family there.

Wichita woman discusses Maui fire’s impact on family, reflects on time living on island

Updated: 11 hours ago
Jane Meyer lived in Lahaina when she was younger and still has family there.

News

An effort by a southwest Wichita couple to tap into renewable energy for their home could...

Wichita couple’s solar panels could result in lien on property

Updated: 11 hours ago
An effort by a southwest Wichita couple to tap into renewable energy for their home could result in a lien on their property.

News

Neighbors are coming together in Maize and West Wichita to help identify two people that have...

Maize police using home surveillance to close-in on package thieves

Updated: 11 hours ago
Neighbors are coming together in Maize and West Wichita to help identify two people that have been stealing packages in their neighborhoods.

News

Jeff and Jill Terhune say their HOA has threatened to put a lien on their SW Wichita property...

Wichita couple’s solar panels could result in lien on property

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
An effort by a southwest Wichita couple to tap into renewable energy for their home could result in a lien on their property.

Traffic

File image

Construction projects prompt temporary closures upcoming for parts of North Junction, Kellogg

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Construction projects in north and west Wichita are prompting several temporary closures and stretches of increased congestion.