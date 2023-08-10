Gas prices jump to $3.79 in Wichita, we’re asking why

Typically, around the beginning of the school year, we see prices decline. But this year, we're seeing the opposite.
By KWCH Staff and Alex Jirgens
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We all know that the price of everything is higher, but this time of year, we typically don’t see a rise in gas prices as kids head back to school. Right now, in the Wichita metro area, that isn’t the case.

Gas prices jumped 20 cents to $3.79 from Wednesday to Thursday. It’s the reality Robert McCart has faced as he and his traveled from Iowa to Texas. Kansas was their first stop.

“On the way up here, it’s been fluctuating between 10 and an extra 15-20 cents,” said McCart.

During a recent trip to Arizona, McCart said he saw a wide range in prices even as high as $5.30 a gallon. He uses an app that can help save a few bucks, but he said having some relief at the pump would be welcomed.

“I think if they can keep them around the same price all year round, it’s going to help everybody out, especially right now, with the hike up of everything, cost of everything. It’s costing more and more,” McCart said.

But why?

According to AAA Kansas, gas prices in the state have been running about 20 cents below the national average. Just a month ago, Kansas was averaging around $3.31 a gallon. The state is still well behind the all-time record high average price of $4.67 a gallon, stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Shawn Steward, the Manager of Public & Government Affairs at AAA, said crude oil prices are roughly $80 dollars a barrel, and a strong summer travel season is leading to high demand, driving this current spike.

“Crude oil makes up about 50 percent or so of the price of a gallon of gasoline. When crude oil prices go up, which we’re seeing now, that’s reflected in what we’re paying at the pumps,” said Steward.

He said relief depends on supply from OPEC and countries like Saudi Arabia.

“They’re working to artificially keep the price up a little bit for their benefit. that’s what’s really driving the increase to crude oil prices on a global level,” Steward said.

If you’re looking to take a road trip, AAA says Mississippi has the cheapest gas in the nation at $3.31 a gallon, and California is the highest at $5.09 a gallon.

