Here is how the Fairway community is honoring fallen Ofc. Jonah Oswald

Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.(Fairway Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - For the first time since losing one of its officers, the Fairway Police Department addressed the death of Officer Jonah Oswald.

He was killed Sunday morning while responding to a stolen vehicle chase and shooting at a QuikTrip in Mission, Kansas.

“He was one of the best,” Fairway chief of police J.P. Thurlo said on Thursday. “Jonah was an amazing officer. He always wanted to be the first one in.”

The Fairway Police Department has invited the public to honor Ofc. Oswald and has released the following series of events:

Friday, Aug. 11
  • Parade of blue - 7:30 p.m. A parade of first responder vehicles will depart the Shamrock Trading Corporation at 9300 Metcalf in Overland Park and drive a parade route through the cities of Overland Park, Mission, Fairway, and Prairie Village. The parade will end at Harmon Park, 7700 Mission Road, in Prairie Village, where a candlelight vigil will occur. The public is invited to display blue colors at their homes and businesses and view the parade of police vehicles from the safety of the sidewalk near the parade route.
  • Candlelight vigil - 9-9:30 p.m. When all parade vehicles have arrived at Harmon Park, a candlelight vigil will take place near the skate park.
Sunday, Aug. 13
  • Visitation - 5-8 p.m. At Westside Family Church. The church is located at 8500 Woodsonia Dr. Lenexa, KS. 66227
Monday, Aug. 14
  • Funeral - 11 a.m. At the Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia Dr. Lenexa, KS. 66227.
  • Ceremonial honors. There will be no graveside service, however there will be a short ceremony outside of the church when the service is concluded.

For the latest coverage on Ofc. Jonah Oswald, click here.

