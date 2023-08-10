Kechi woman ‘numb’ after devastation, thankful family in Hawaii safe from wildfires

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kechi woman and her daughter have deep ties to Hawaii having lived in the Aloha State and having close family still there that’s called the islands home since 1973. Pattie Speer and her daughter, Jolene Vossen have kept in touched with loved ones on Maui as tragedy has unfolded.

Speer and Vossen said they felt numb Wednesday, hearing the news that their family members’ lives were in danger, thousands of miles away.

“This is such a catastrophe,” Speer said Thursday. Yesterday, I was numb.”

This year, Speer’s family is celebrating five decades of living in Hawaii. When Speer head news her family may be in danger, she called several times and later learned while fires destroyed their properties, everyone was okay.

“It’s like a bomb went off. It is just absolutely horrific,” Speer said. “We’ve lost the whole area where my mom lived. We’ve lost my parents’ home which my niece and her husband were buying. They escaped with their clothes on their back and their children.”

Speers’ children were born in the Aloha State. Vossen said she made a lot of memories there.

“Heartbreaking, devastating, really,” she said of the destructive wildfires. “I mean, this is where I grew up, spent my summers, learned to swim, right. And those memories are gone.”

Despite family members losing their homes and possessions, Speer said they continue to remain positive.

“We know that even in the midst of tragedy that good can come from this, and that sounds crazy when you’re in the middle of it, but good can come out of this and we have that faith,” she said.

Speer said she spoke with her brother, Randy, who said wildfires swept over Lahaina in about 10 minutes. He said most of the area is unrecognizable. The family also has a sailboat business and reports losing one boat and their office, but is in a position where they’re able to lend a helping hand to those in need in the area.

Among travelers impacted by the wildfires, 12 News anchor Laine Alter and her family, on vacation in Maui this past week, had an early wakeup call.

“When they did finally evacuate us at 3:30 in the morning and said we all have to leave, and we said, ‘Where do we go?’ And they said, ‘North, just go north, we don’t know where to tell you to go,’” she said.

