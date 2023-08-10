McPherson crews fighting fire at metal plant

The McPherson Fire Department is battling a blaze the McPherson Metals.
The McPherson Fire Department is battling a blaze the McPherson Metals.(McPherson Fire Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at McPherson Metals.

A photo shared on the fire department’s Facebook page shows a firefighter walking away from what appears to be a blackened tank and thick black smoke.

The fire department said this is an outside fire, and heavy smoke will be visible as crews work to mitigate this incident.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a woman and two juveniles died Tuesday morning after their...
Woman, 2 children killed in crash near Pratt school
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Jeff and Jill Terhune say their HOA has threatened to put a lien on their SW Wichita property...
Wichita couple’s solar panels could result in lien on property
Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not...
Commerce Bank among 10 downgraded for financial risks
Wichita school hallways will again be full of students after Labor Day.
Wichita school district recommending changes to student cell phone rules

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Arkansas City announces sanitation rate increase
Wellington, Kan.
Drinking water advisory rescinded for Wellington, still in effect for other water districts
Does it work CTV Image
Does It Work? Big Boss Xhose Pro
Bus safety with First Student 4