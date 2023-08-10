McPherson crews fighting fire at metal plant

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at McPherson Metals.

A photo shared on the fire department’s Facebook page shows a firefighter walking away from what appears to be a blackened tank and thick black smoke.

The fire department said this is an outside fire, and heavy smoke will be visible as crews work to mitigate this incident.

