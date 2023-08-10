Mother forgives person who killed her 20-year-old son on his birthday

Kyle Jackson was shot Sunday morning as he was walking to his car after a fight reportedly broke out between a few women. (WOIO)
By Michelle Nicks and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – The mother of a 20-year-old man who was shot and killed on his birthday has already found forgiveness for the person accused of the shooting.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Jackson was well known in his community as a star basketball player at his alma mater.

He went on to play basketball at Penn State Shenango but moved back home to attend Cleveland State where he was hired as a student assistant for the men’s basketball program.

His mother, Kendra Holloway, said to the person who shot him, “I forgive you.”

“I’m grateful for the time I had him,” she said. “I’m grateful that I was his mom.”

Holloway said she expressed concern to her son before he went out over the weekend, but Jackson said he would leave if they spotted trouble.

Holloway, a school principal, doesn’t believe her son was a target because he never had a gun and he’s never been in trouble with the law.

“He had the purest heart ever, he meant nobody any harm. He was such a good person. He didn’t like confrontation,” she said.

Jackson’s goal, according to his mother, was to work as a college basketball coach one day.

Holloway choked up realizing it’s no longer her son’s dreams, but possibly his legacy that will have an impact on others, encouraging them to live right and put the guns down.

As she prepares to bury her son, Holloway wishes she could hug him one more time.

According to Jackson’s family, no arrests have been made at this time. East Cleveland police could not be reached for comment on the investigation.

