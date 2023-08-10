Toasty temps today and Friday

Hotter temperatures are coming back this week.
Hotter temperatures are coming back this week.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is a quiet and comfortable start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. However, as our winds switch back around to the south, higher heat and humidity will be coming back to Kansas today and Friday.

Near normal highs in the lower 90s this afternoon may feel a degree or two hotter when you factor in the humidity. Afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 90s on Friday may feel as hot as 105 degrees with even higher humidity arriving tomorrow.

The weekend will be almost as hot with highs in the lower to middle 90s, before cooler temperatures come back to Kansas early next week. Another cold front will help ignite a few storms Saturday, especially over northern Kansas, followed by scattered to numerous storms on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, then a few clouds; warmer. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 91.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot; evening storm chances. Wind: S 5-15. High: 97.

Sat: Low: 72. High: 96. Partly cloudy; overnight storms possible.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 93. Partly cloudy; afternoon/evening storms.

Mon: Low: Low: 67. High: 88. Mostly sunny; cooler.

Tue: Low: 65. High: 91. Mostly sunny; warmer.

Wed: Low: 70. High: 98. Mostly sunny and hot.

