Weather Alert: Extreme heat, a few storms Friday

Afternoon heat index from 105 to 110 degrees over central and eastern Kansas
Forecast heat index Friday afternoon.
Forecast heat index Friday afternoon.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that extreme heat is on the way Friday with a chance of a few storms by the afternoon and evening.

It will be a warm start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures near 70. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 90s to near 100. With high humidity, heat index values will range from 105 to 110 degrees over central and eastern Kansas.

A few thunderstorms will begin to develop over portions of central and eastern Kansas during the late afternoon with activity continuing into the evening. Some of the stronger storms could be severe with isolated large hail and strong winds.

It will remain hot this weekend with highs in the 90s Saturday and Sunday. More storms will be possible across the state Saturday evening and into the night. Isolated severe storms will be possible, but widespread severe weather appears unlikely at this time.

More storms are likely across much of the state on Sunday with activity starting over northern Kansas during the late afternoon and spreading southeast into the evening. Some of these storms could be severe with a threat of large hail and damaging winds.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 71

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with a few storms possible during the evening. Hot and humid. Wind: S 5-15. High: 98

Tomorrow: A few storms before midnight, then partly cloudy. Wind: S/E 5-10. Low: 73

Sat: High: 96 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 73 Mostly cloudy; scattered evening and overnight storms.

Mon: High: 86 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 91 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

