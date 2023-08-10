Week of Aug. 7: Job of the day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on human resources and talent acquisition.

MONDAY: HR Specialist - Project Communications and Training | Wichita State University | Wichita | $46,000 | Qualifications •Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business or related field •3 years of experience in Human Resources or related field | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12531670 | Benefits include: •Medical, Dental, Vision, Retirement Plan, Life Insurance, Tuition Assistance Program, Paid Time Off, Sick Days, Holidays and so much more! | Wichita State University has 55 additional postings KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Graduate & Professional Studies Recruiter | Friends University | Wichita | $40,000 - $44,000 | Qualifications: •2 years direct recruitment experience in higher education or education industry preferred •Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Public Relations, Communications, and/or Business Management, or equivalent education is required | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12598590 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan. | Friends University has 5 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Human Resources Director | Alltite, Inc. | Wichita | $90,000 - $120,000 | Qualifications: •Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field required •Current human resources and/or compensation credentials or certifications, such as PHR, SPHR, CP, CCP, SCP or similar, are highly preferred | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12624094 | Benefits include: •Medical, Dental, Vision, Paid Time Off, Life Insurance, 401K. | Alltite, Inc. has 4 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Continuous Quality Improvement Manager | Sedgwick County | $2,253.85 bi-weekly | Qualifications: •Master’s degree •3 years of experience as a skilled trainer or administrator of a training program in a correctional or human service setting •Knowledge and experience in PREA compliance | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12624113 | Benefits include: •Health Coverages, Paid Leave, Regular Compensation Reviews, Retirement Plans, and Professional Development Opportunities. | Sedgwick County has 28 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: HR Recruiter | NMC Health | Newton | $44,179 - $62,358 | Qualifications: •High school diploma or GED required •Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business or related field preferred •Experience with electronic applicant tracking systems preferred | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12622631 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan. | NMC Health has 5 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com