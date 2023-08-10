Week of Aug. 7: Job of the day

KWCH Building You
KWCH Building You
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on human resources and talent acquisition.

MONDAY: HR Specialist - Project Communications and Training | Wichita State University | Wichita | $46,000 | Qualifications •Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business or related field •3 years of experience in Human Resources or related field | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12531670 | Benefits include: •Medical, Dental, Vision, Retirement Plan, Life Insurance, Tuition Assistance Program, Paid Time Off, Sick Days, Holidays and so much more! | Wichita State University has 55 additional postings KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Graduate & Professional Studies Recruiter | Friends University | Wichita | $40,000 - $44,000 | Qualifications: •2 years direct recruitment experience in higher education or education industry preferred •Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Public Relations, Communications, and/or Business Management, or equivalent education is required | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12598590 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan. | Friends University has 5 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Human Resources Director | Alltite, Inc. | Wichita | $90,000 - $120,000 | Qualifications: •Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field required •Current human resources and/or compensation credentials or certifications, such as PHR, SPHR, CP, CCP, SCP or similar, are highly preferred | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12624094 | Benefits include: •Medical, Dental, Vision, Paid Time Off, Life Insurance, 401K. | Alltite, Inc. has 4 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Continuous Quality Improvement Manager | Sedgwick County | $2,253.85 bi-weekly | Qualifications: •Master’s degree •3 years of experience as a skilled trainer or administrator of a training program in a correctional or human service setting •Knowledge and experience in PREA compliance | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12624113 | Benefits include: •Health Coverages, Paid Leave, Regular Compensation Reviews, Retirement Plans, and Professional Development Opportunities. | Sedgwick County has 28 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: HR Recruiter | NMC Health | Newton | $44,179 - $62,358 | Qualifications: •High school diploma or GED required •Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business or related field preferred •Experience with electronic applicant tracking systems preferred | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12622631 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan. | NMC Health has 5 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a woman and two juveniles died Tuesday morning after their...
Woman, 2 children killed in crash near Pratt school
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Jeff and Jill Terhune say their HOA has threatened to put a lien on their SW Wichita property...
Wichita couple’s solar panels could result in lien on property
Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not...
Commerce Bank among 10 downgraded for financial risks
Wichita school hallways will again be full of students after Labor Day.
Wichita school district solidifies new rules for student cell phone use

Latest News

The City of Wichita has added to eletric cars to its fleet. The vehicles will replace to others...
City of Wichita adds 2 electric cars to its fleet
Keeper of the Plains
Wichita ranked 12th ‘best place to live’ for young professionals
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Here is how the Fairway community is honoring fallen Ofc. Jonah Oswald
The McPherson Fire Department is battling a blaze the McPherson Metals.
McPherson crews battle fire at metal plant