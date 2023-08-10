Wichita couple’s solar panels could result in lien on property

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An effort by a southwest Wichita couple to tap into renewable energy for their home could result in a lien on their property. For the past year, fines from their homeowners’ association have piled up and leaves the couple without options.

The HOA said the panels shouldn’t have been installed as they are on the couple’s home and what’s happened is self-inflicted. Jeff and Jill Terhune said they did their due diligence with research before making the decision to add solar plans on their home’s roof. That was three years ago. Now, fines they’re facing are in the thousands of dollars and last month, the Terhunes received a letter from their HOA of an intent to put a lien on their home.

“Started with 50 bucks, then it was $500 and it just keeps going,” Jeff said of the fines assessed for the panels on his roof.

Jeff and Jill moved into their home in 13 years ago. In 2020, when they had to redo the roof, they decided the time was right to add solar panels.

“We were looking to save money,” Jeff said.

The couple said they even had companies coming to their door, offering the product. Jeff and Ill said they applied to their HOA after researching it.

“It came back and said, ‘Not on the front of the house,’” Jeff said. “I went ahead and called the HOA and spoke with their representative and said, ‘The panels are going on the side of the garage, not on the front of the house,’ and they reiterated, ‘Not on the front of the house.’”

“We thought everything should be fine,” Jill added.

Jeff said the couple “went ahead and pulled the trigger,” and had the solar panels installed.

The Terhunes said their understanding was as long as the panels couldn’t be seen from the street, there wouldn’t be a problem. They emphasized the roof of their garage doesn’t face the street.

“To me, that would not be considered the front of the house, Jill said of the solar panels’ location on her home. If that’s the front of the house, then the other side of the garage is the front of the house and that doesn’t even make sense.”

For a while, the Terhunes said the situation seemed to be okay until early last year when a letter from their HOA alerted that the panels were in violation of its covenants. The fines started in July 2022.

“Shocked us that $550 in two weeks. As of today, it’s $3,000,” Jeff said.

Reaching out to the HOA, the management company told 12 News the project approval from Jeff and Jill submitted in 2020 wasn’t approved and it wasn’t until 2022 that the developer allowed solar panels in the addition. The policy said the solar panels can only be placed on the rear roof and can’t be visible from the street. The HOA said the Terhunes’ panels can be seen from the street and point to the covenant in which violations are enforceable.

The situation culminated last month with the notice of a lien arrived at Jeff and Jill’s home.

“It’s really kind of scary because we don’t want to pay money we don’t feel like we should have to but we have to get it cleared up because we don’t want a lien on our house,” Jill said.

The Terhunes said they’re exploring their options but time is limited as the notice only gives them 30 days. Since last summer, they’ve been trying to work with the addition’s developer, but reported that this has had little effect. Jeff and Jill started a petition, getting signatures from their neighbors.

