Wichita ranked 12th ‘best place to live’ for young professionals

Keeper of the Plains
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita is the 12th best place to live for young professionals in the United States, according to an affordability report from Forbes Advisor.

Visit Wichita said the Midwest showed up strong on the overall list which ranked Des Moines, Iowa at No. 1 and Oklahoma City at No. 2.

“Wichita - the Heart of the Country- is overflowing with passionate people of all ages and young professionals are especially important in creating a thriving and lively community,” said Susie Santo, president and CEO at Visit Wichita. “It’s exciting to see Wichita ranked highly as a city that offers ample home ownership and employment opportunities, as well as great quality of life.”

Forbes Advisor compared the 100 most-populous metropolitan areas across 10 metrics spanning four key categories: employment and pay, housing affordability, lifestyle and cost of living. The report determined Wichita had the lowest average rent ($1,003), the 4th-lowest for its median home price ($203,900), and the 6th-lowest for a 10% down payment as a percentage of the median individual income (58.12%). The city also ranks 39th-lowest for its unemployment rate at 3%.

Find a report on the top cities here: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/mortgages/top-places-for-young-professionals/.

