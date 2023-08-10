Wichita woman discusses Maui fire destruction, effect on family

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As wildfires in Maui continue to spread and cause destruction to a once-picturesque part of the United States, one woman in Wichita is checking in on loved ones living there.

Jane Meyer lived in Lahaina when she was younger and still has family there. She recalls what it used to look like and struggles to reconcile that with the images she’s seeing now.

“As soon as I heard it and my brother texted me and said ‘Lahaina is no longer Lahaina, it’s destroyed,’ I said, ‘What?’” Meyer said.

Meyer went to high school in Lahaina, and some of her family is still there trying simply to survive amid a catastrophe that has killed nearly 40 people. Her cousins and her brother still live there; her cousin’s home has been destroyed.

Despite their way of life no longer resembling anything recognizable, everyone in Meyer’s family is physically OK.

“My brother sent me a picture of the two daughters with him so I know (they’re safe),” she said. “All I know is they’re safe ... I’m so glad they are safe, but it’s still sad.”

Meyer knows it will take time before “normal” enters their vocabulary again.

“It would take some time to really absorb what happened to them,” she said.

As that time passes -- minute by agonizing minute -- Jane is holding onto the memories of her former home.

“You never forget the place,” Meyer said. “It’s my home island.”

The only thing Meyer has asked for is prayers for her family as those fires continue to rage out of control and a full picture of the devastation has yet to come into view.

